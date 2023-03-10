News More News
OT Knapp Has Great Experience at UNC

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Anthony Knapp visited Chapel Hill on March 4 (Kevin Roy)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp unofficially visited North Carolina on March 4. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Roswell (GA) High School was offered by UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on January 19.

Knapp also has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

THI caught up with Knapp to get his thoughts on his visit to North Carolina:

{{ article.author_name }}