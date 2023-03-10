Class of 2024 offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp unofficially visited North Carolina on March 4. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Roswell (GA) High School was offered by UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on January 19.

Knapp also has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

THI caught up with Knapp to get his thoughts on his visit to North Carolina: