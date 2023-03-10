OT Knapp Has Great Experience at UNC
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
Class of 2024 offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp unofficially visited North Carolina on March 4. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Roswell (GA) High School was offered by UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on January 19.
Knapp also has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
THI caught up with Knapp to get his thoughts on his visit to North Carolina:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news