PK1 Brackets Announced

CHAPEL HILL—ESPN Events has announced the brackets for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational (PKI), one of ESPN's 11 owned and operated college basketball events.

The PKI multi-team tournament will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams competing during ESPN's annual Feast Week, Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27.

Men's teams competing in PKI include Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova. The accomplished field has a combined 212 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Fours and 16 NCAA titles.

Six of the eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including national runner-up North Carolina and semifinalist Villanova. Five of the teams are ranked in ESPN.com's Way Too Early Top 25: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 14 Villanova, No. 18 Oregon, No. 19 Alabama and No. 24 UConn.

The women's PKI field features Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon, which combine for 81 NCAA Tournament appearances, 13 Elite Eights and six Final Fours.

The early season men's and women's college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor the NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. PKI will be played at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter's Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Moda Championships Packages are now on sale. Single session tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT with ticket information available here.

Each team in the PKI men's bracket will play its Thursday game at Moda Center and its Friday game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (VMC), both of which are located on the Rose Quarter campus. On Sunday, the championship game will be at Moda Center, third place game at VMC and fifth and seventh place games at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.

The PKI women's semifinals will be played Thursday at the Chiles Center. On Sunday, the championship game will be played at Moda Center and third place game at VMC.

All 16 PKI games will be televised on ESPN networks, including the men's and women's championship games – live from the Moda Center on Sunday, Nov. 27. To view the brackets and television schedule, click here.