TarHeelIllustrated - Platek's Commitment Marks His Last Carolina Go-Round

CHAPEL HILL – If there’s a single word that applies to what fuels Andrew Platek’s basketball existence at North Carolina, “committed” fits very nicely into that space. He hasn’t dunked on anyone in traffic. He hasn’t been unconscious raining threes from all over the perimeter in a game. He hasn’t hoisted the Tar Heels on his back leading them to a victory sequestered into the annals of this historic program. And his jersey likely won't end up in the rafters at the Dean Smith Center. But judging Platek on those things is to completely miss his relevance in the program, and especially this season on a team chock full of so much youth that peach fuzz reigns supreme over full-on beards. Platek is a senior now, and with six true scholarship freshmen on Carolina’s roster, and only four players back who have served regular, important roles before, his mind, attitude and gravitas could be one of the keys to the Tar Heels’ season. “I think it’s weird because at North Carolina, it’s kind of hard to be here for four years because people are so good they’re out of here in one or two or even three years,” Platek said, when asked about being a senior at UNC and the responsibility that comes with it. “You get to be around this program for so long and you get to know how they work, (and) you can teach the young guys what to do and what not to do.

Platek averaged 18.1 minutes per game last season. (Jacob Turner, THI)

"It kind of brings everybody up to speed faster, in my opinion, than just having a core of young guys that have to figure it out on their own so they can follow an example set by me and G and the other seniors and the older guys.” So, what does “commitment” mean and how does it fit in so nicely with what makes Platek tick? How about these definitions, courtesy of Merriam-Webster: *To carry into action deliberately; *To pledge or assign to some particular course or use; *To put into charge or trust; *To obligate or pledge oneself. That’s Platek. Those who spend some time around him in a basketball sense clearly see the potential of a coaching career in his future. He’s just on point when it comes to discussing hoops and always takes ownership with what happens on the court, good or bad. Those who spend time around him in general see the same thing.

Platek is confident in what he can do on the offensive end of the floor. (Jenna Miller, THI)

He implicitly trusts his game, is his own harshest critic, and his vision oozes positivity without ignoring the past. Take Platek’s perspective on last season’s 14-19 effort, which is the second worst year in program history. He welcomes the arrows. Always has and always will. But there’s perspective there, too. “Most of it was on us,” Platek said. “I don't think the coaches are to blame for anything because they're not going out there and putting up points, they're not stopping the ball from going in the hoop. “So, this one's on us and I think me and G (fellow senior Garrison Brooks) are taking this especially hard as senior leaders to try and right the ship and show how it should be done." A 6-foot-3 native of Guilderland, NY, Platek had the biggest role of his UNC career last season, averaging 18.1 minutes per game. He even had a stretch from January 11 through February 8 when he averaged 35 minutes per contest, but his minutes declined over the final month of the season in part because Christian Keeling started hitting shots and the Tar Heels badly needed scoring.

Platek mission is to show the young guys how it's done at UNC. (Jenna Miller, THI)

For the season, Platek averaged 3.9 points converting 36.6 percent of his field goal attempts, including just 13-for-57 (22.8 percent) from 3-point range to go with 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per outing. Platek has gone on record saying he will embrace whatever role Roy Williams gives him this season, and the range could be considerable. He could play a lot of minutes or serve in a distant reserve manner off the bench. True to Platek’s diligence, he’s preparing for the latter, as human nature suggests it would be more challenging given this is his final go-round. But that confidence still seeps through. "Just somebody to come in and give good minutes, score the ball,” Platek said about his role. “I think I've really developed my game over this summer especially. I'm a lot more confident. Last year, I honestly had to put the pieces together. “I think it's there. I think my ability to score the ball is there, it's just being consistent with it and hitting jump shots when they matter and bringing a sense of leadership and somebody who's been there and has done this before to a team full of young guys."

Platek has scored 227 points in his UNC career. (Jacob Turner, THI)