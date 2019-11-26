CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina getting ready to face N.C. State on Saturday night in Raleigh, six Tar Heels met with the media Tuesday evening to discuss the game, trying to become bowl eligible and other things. Here are the full interviews along with some excerpts from Sam Howell, Myles Dorn, Aaron Crawford, Javonte Williams, Michael Carter and Jake Lawler. Note: Most of Lawler’s interview is about his decision to stop playing football, graduate and move to Los Angeles to try to make it in the film industry. Here are the interviews:



Sam Howell

*On how important it is to him as a true freshman to send out the senior on a high note qualifying for a bowl after how their careers have been up and down (they came to UNC when it was winning a lot while also enduring two losing seasons) “Those seniors have definitely been through so much here and they’ve worked so hard and haven’t always gotten the results they’ve deserved. That’s something we as underclassmen want to do is send them out the right way. And we have that opportunity in front of us and we’re going to make sure we do that.”

*Howell went on several visits for game days at N.C. State when he was being recruited, so he’s no stranger to the kind of atmosphere the Tar Heels can expect Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. “I went to a lot of games over there at N.C. State. In the past, they’ve had some really good environments there. I went a couple of times when they played Clemson and the stadium was rocking. We’ll see how it is on Saturday night.”



Aaron Crawford

*At stake this Saturday for the Tar Heels is ending a three-game losing streak to their rival while also gaining bowl eligibility. Which is more important? “They both come with each other. I kind of feel like it’s a similar situation in 2016. We knew we had a bowl locked in and we right at eight (wins) and they were battling to get one more to go to their bowl game, and they ended up getting one up on us. So, it’s a little different, but in my eyes the same thing. We were trying to ruin their bowl streak… and really, they’re just playing to knock us out.”

*Crawford mentioned during his interview the importance of the Tar Heels keeping their composure. Last year’s game ended with an ugly fight that resulted in some suspensions, but more than that, is composure more important in this game because it tends to be s chippy compared to the other games? “Yes, it’s definitely always been one of the more physical games I’ve played in just because I feel like guys are just trying to give their best shot at the end of the year. They know what’s at stake for the most part, and for the guys especially in my position, this could be our last time to showcase what we’re able to do.”



Myles Dorn

*On how cool this is – one game, beat the rival in its stadium to qualify for a bowl in his last regular season game as a Tar Heel. “I don’t know how to describe it, honestly. It’s a rivalry game and a playoff game. If you win you keep playing, if you lose you don’t. The stakes haven’t been this high for this game in I don’t think in a long time. It’s always been determined if we’re going to a bowl game or not at this point. So, it’s definitely a unique feeling going in just in preparation for the game.”

*Has he sensed that things are a bit different this week around the Kenan Football Center or among his teammates? “Not really. We always prepare well during the week and we have a young team, so I don’t think they necessarily know exactly what the rivalry brings. They’ll figure it out as soon as they step out to warm up and people get to talking and the fans are yelling your name and doing all kinds of crazy stuff. I think the intensity will definitely jump up on Saturday.”



Michael Carter

*The Tar Heels have three talented running backs, each of whom has a 100-yard rushing performance this season. Senior Antonio Williams, sophomore Javonte Williams and Carter, a junior, have built a strong relationship and are there for one another regardless of anyone’s stats, Carter says. “I know everybody has their own opinion on who should be playing more and this and that, (but) I can tell you one thing about our room is that we don’t care. We don’t care. Not to be rude, but we don’t care what you guys think. We appreciate the support, but to say that we truly care about who plays more would be absurd. "And I’d be standing here lying to you if I said I care of Javonte gets more or Antonio gets more than me. I don’t care. The play don’t care who makes it, I just want to win.”



Javonte Williams

*So, what does UNC have to do Saturday night in order to notch a victory, end its streak against the Wolfpack and qualify for a bowl? “I feel like playing smart because we know we’ve got the players to compete. And I feel like N.C. State, know that they don’t have nothing left after this game, we just have to be smart and don’t get into fights and things like that could mess up our chances. So playing smart and doing what we’ve got to do is the biggest thing.”



Jake Lawler