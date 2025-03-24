Portal Opens Monday, Expect Movement Around UNC

MILWAUKEE, WI – The transfer portal for college basketball opens Monday, even for the remaining teams playing the NCAA Tournament and other postseason events. It’s here and it promises to be wild.

Movement will occur on every roster, including North Carolina’s. Who will leave and what players will become Tar Heels through the portal remain to be seen. But expect an active and aggressive approach from the UNC staff.

UNC had 11 scholarship players this season, three of whom no longer have eligibility. RJ Davis, Jae’Lyn Withers, and Ty Claude are moving on. Three freshmen will arrive this summer, but the other eight Tar Heels do is currently a mystery.

On top of that, this is a twofold situation: The players have personal decisions to make but head coach Hubert Davis and general manager Jim Tanner must determine how they see those Heels fitting in.

Do they encourage any of those players to find another school because they won’t play much next season? Do they want certain players back but also recognize to elevate the performance of the program, they must portal recruit over those players, which could prompt some to leave?

Monday is also when Davis will begin having exit meetings with his players. That could quickly steer Carolina’s searches in specific directions. For example, what if Ian Jackson decides he’s not ready for the NBA and wants to return?

What will it cost UNC? Is the price tag a sensible move for the program? And who on the roster would that affect? All hypothetical, of course.

Whatever Jackson is thinking by Monday wasn’t on his mind Friday after the Tar Heels were eliminated by Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.