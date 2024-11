Last week was our first edition of the high school Prospect Review. There weren't a ton of Tar Heel prospects who were in action, but the did that did play got off to big starts.

The same players kept up the pace in week two as they waited for the rest of the country to get going. Isaiah Denis, Caleb Holt, Miikka Murrinen, and Cole Cloer once again gave us plenty to write about for a second straight week.