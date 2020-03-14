GREENSBORO, NC – Among the many things that excited Christian Keeling last fall about having the opportunity to play basketball for North Carolina was the possibility he might take the floor at a Final Four in April.

UNC has reached the final weekend of the college basketball season more than any other program, so it didn’t seem outlandish that Keeling’s dream might come true. Five months later and nobody is going to the Final Four this season, but for the Tar Heels it wasn’t going to happen even of the coronavirus pandemic never occurred.

Carolina struggled and its season ended Wednesday night with a final record of 14-19. That’s hardly what Keeling expected. He and the Tar Heels endured a seven-game losing streak at one time and a boatload of buzzer-beating losses.

At times, his one season in Chapel Hill went at a snail’s pace, but not always.

“Sometimes it (was) slow,” he said. “When we went through that little streak it was very slow. But overall, it was just a snap of the fingers from my freshman year to now.”

The UNC basketball experience is something so few players have the opportunity to experience, but Keeling, a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, and Justin Pierce, a graduate transfer from William & Mary, got that chance.



