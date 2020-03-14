Results Aside, Keeling & Pierce Had Heckuva Ride
GREENSBORO, NC – Among the many things that excited Christian Keeling last fall about having the opportunity to play basketball for North Carolina was the possibility he might take the floor at a Final Four in April.
UNC has reached the final weekend of the college basketball season more than any other program, so it didn’t seem outlandish that Keeling’s dream might come true. Five months later and nobody is going to the Final Four this season, but for the Tar Heels it wasn’t going to happen even of the coronavirus pandemic never occurred.
Carolina struggled and its season ended Wednesday night with a final record of 14-19. That’s hardly what Keeling expected. He and the Tar Heels endured a seven-game losing streak at one time and a boatload of buzzer-beating losses.
At times, his one season in Chapel Hill went at a snail’s pace, but not always.
“Sometimes it (was) slow,” he said. “When we went through that little streak it was very slow. But overall, it was just a snap of the fingers from my freshman year to now.”
The UNC basketball experience is something so few players have the opportunity to experience, but Keeling, a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, and Justin Pierce, a graduate transfer from William & Mary, got that chance.
Both could have remained at their previous schools and been stars of their teams, but they took a chance moving up to the highest level of college basketball. They wanted to test themselves and be a part of something special.
Wearing “North Carolina” emblazoned on one’s chest has to be a uniquely amazing experience, but it’s usually associated with 30 wins, ACC titles, contending for national championships and lots of pressure.
For Pierce, the grind of losing slowed the season.
“Honestly, it (didn’t) go by fast, it’s been kind of a long year…,” he said. “It’s been a long year, it’s been a tough year, but the college experience has been great.”
Keeling, a shooting guard who started nine games, averaged 6.4 points playing 19.2 minutes per game. In a nine-game stretch beginning with a loss at Florida State through a home win over Wake Forest, Keeling averaged 12.7 points, shot 55 percent from the floor and played 26.7 minutes per contest. Six of his seven double-figure scoring games came in that period, as well, including a season-high 18 points in a win at Syracuse.
Pierce, who started two games, averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per outing. The 6-foot-7 forward reached double figures in scoring five times with a high of 18 points in a win at UNC Wilmington. He scored 11 points in the overtime home loss to Duke.
The win-loss record aside, though, the pair had a blast being Tar Heels.
They played before 20,000-plus fans at home, experienced the enormous responsibility that comes with playing to the program’s standard and for an iconic Hall of Fame coach. But when both were asked if the Carolina experience was what they’d hoped for sans the record. Camaraderie and relationships rolled off their tongues, not the crowds, big games and adulation Tar Heels receive.
“Yeah, for sure,” Keeling said. “I love the family, I love the coaches, I love my brothers. I don’t have any regrets, I’m grateful for meeting everybody and I love the opportunity that came here. I love it, I can’t say nothing bad about it.”
Pierce had the same sentiments.
“It’s been awesome, it’s been awesome,” he said. “My teammates welcomed me with open arms – me and CK (Keeling) – I feel like part of the family. Even though the season’s been kind of tough, I’ve learned a lot from the coaches and been appreciative of the opportunity to play for North Carolina each and every day.”