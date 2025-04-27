Takeaways From EYBL Phoenix

It doesn't seem like the college basketball season has been over for any time at all. On top of that the transfer portal has taken on a life of its own each and every day for the last several years.

But it is that time of the year for AAU play, particularly EYBL action. Once again the Nike circuit features more ranked players than any of its competitors. There are several in the 2026 class who hold offers from North Carolina.

The EYBL held its first of three spring sessions this past weekend in Mesa, Arizona. Here is a look back at how some of the familiar names did.



Jordan Smith - Team Takeover is used to being on top of the EYBL world. They have won a couple of Peach Jams in the 17U division the last couple of years. Last summer they head to North Augusta, South Carolina with only one loss through the spring sessions.

Their start in Arizona was no different. The 17U squad based out of Washington D.C. went a perfect 3-0. Smith was a big factor as expected. The powerful 6-foot-6 wing scored 68 points and grabbed 25 rebounds for averages of 22.7 points, and 8.3 boards. He also handed out 3.7 assists, and had 1.3 blocks. He also shot 65% from two-point range, and 60% overall.

