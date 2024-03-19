CHAPEL HILL – The Associated Press has named North Carolina guard RJ Davis a first-team All-America. The senior from White Plains, N.Y., is the ACC’s leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year in leading the Tar Heels to a No. 1 seed in the West Regional, which begins Thursday in Charlotte vs. Howard or Wagner.

Davis has earned first-team All-America honors to date from the AP, Sporting News, ESPN.com and Dick Vitale.

The AP and Sporting News comprise half the teams that determine consensus All-Americas. The NABC (coaches) and USBWA (media) teams will be announced on Wednesday.

Davis is the 15th Tar Heel to earn AP first-team All-America honors and the first since Justin Jackson in 2016-17. Phil Ford, Michael Jordan and Tyler Hansbrough each made the AP first team twice, bringing the total number of years a Tar Heel was selected to the first team to 18.

The 2024 Associated Press All-America first team includes Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, Houston’s Jamal Shead and UConn’s Tristen Newton.

The list of Carolina’s AP first-team All-Americas includes:

Lennie Rosenbluth, 1957

Pete Brennan, 1958

Larry Miller, 1968

Phil Ford, 1977 and 1978

Michael Jordan, 1983 and 1984

Sam Perkins, 1984

Kenny Smith, 1987

J.R. Reid, 1988

Jerry Stackhouse, 1995

Antawn Jamison, 1998

Joseph Forte, 2001

Tyler Hansbrough, 2008 and 2009

Brice Johnson, 2016

Justin Jackson, 2017

RJ Davis, 2024