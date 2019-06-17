Rocky Mount (NC) High School class of 2021 defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver, was one of the more physically imposing looking prospects on hand for Mack Brown’s Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina’s indoor practice facility. Prior to the camp, Silver (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) was among a group of prospects taking part in photo shoots when Brown intervened and pulled him to the side along with area recruiter and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

“I had fun yesterday, I like the showcase, I like the energy an how they coached,” Silver told THI. “Well, when I got done taking pictures coach Mack Brown started talking to me and coach Bateman they love my speed and the way I get to the quarterback. Then we sat there for a while and he was like you (have) an offer from UNC-Chapel Hill.” Silver expected UNC to eventually offer, it just was a matter of when he got to campus. “Well, they’ve been saying they wanted to see my in person so I kinda knew what that meant,” he said. “I really like coach Brown. that’s probably one of the coaches I always wanted to meet and I meet him yesterday. He’s a very, very great person an I love the energy an atmosphere around him.”

Silver (left) with Desmond Evans on Saturday at Showtime. (Jarrod Hardy, THI)

As for the rest of the visit? “First off, I enjoyed everything to be honest, and the new facility is very dope,” Silver said. What’s next for the rising junior and what goals do he have for this fall? “I am quick and I have a very long reach so I’m going to use that a lot this season,” he said. “My goal is to average 10 sacks an make it to state." Silver also camped at N.C. State last week. Aside from UNC, he has picked up a handful of scholarship offers from the likes of Tennessee, N.C. State, Wake Forest and Duke with interest from South Carolina.

Silver and Mack Brown on Saturday. (Jarrod Hardy, THI)

Keeshawn Silver Highlights