After a conference-opening victory over Pittsburgh, North Carolina Returner Alijah Huzzie and Jack Kaimon Rucker were named ACC Players of the Week Monday afternoon.

Huzzie, a junior from LaGrange, Ga., returned a punt for a 52-yard touchdown against the Panthers. In addition, Huzzie averaged 40.5 yards per punt return against Pittsburgh. It was the first punt return touchdown for the Tar Heels since the 2018 season.

Rucker, a senior from Hartwell, Georgia, tallied seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in the conference-opening win.

The Tar Heels have this week off before hosting Syracuse in the 2023 ACC home-opener at Kenan Stadium. North Carolina and Syracuse will kickoff at 3:30 and will be televised on ABC or ESPN.