TarHeelIllustrated - Scheduling Questions Abound Amid COVID Concerns

If it’s too dangerous for a team from one conference to play one from a different league, then why isn’t it too dangerous for conference foes to face each other on the football field this fall? That’s one of the questions, perhaps the most asked question, bandied about since the Big Ten announced two weeks ago its members would only play conference opponents this season amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled America’s way of life. The Pac-12 later decided its teams will only play each other, as well. College athletics are dealing with those ramifications, especially football. Other sports are being played, though with extreme caution, but football is a different animal. Ever play the game? Sweat, spit, blood, snot, you name it, guys get it all over them, and not just from their own bodies. It’s everywhere. It’s football. So, as ACC Commissioner John Swofford and the league’s brass work toward determining a layout for this coming season, in whatever form it eventually takes, why might an ACC-only schedule make sense?



The Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced they will play conference games only this season. (Big Ten Conference)

“I’ll give you what I was told early because I asked the same question,” North Carolina Coach Mack Brown replied during a zoom session Tuesday. “And each conference, the way I understand it, will come out with a medical protocol and that medical protocol will have to be adhered to by the teams in your league. And you’re not going to be allowed to play teams outside of your conference unless they can go by the medical protocol to make sure that everybody’s safe. “That’s the only thing that I’ve been told about conference and nonconference games. I haven’t been told anything else.” ACC programs have the operating budgets and personnel to execute the same standard across the board, thus when UNC goes to Miami or Pittsburgh visits Chapel Hill, everyone involved will understand they’re on the same COVID playing field. Among the options are delaying the start of the season, cutting the schedule from 12 to nine or ten games and playing just league members while also taking care of Notre Dame, or perhaps forming an alliance with another conference.



What teams visit Kenan Stadium this season and if anyone does will remain in question until July 30. (Jenna Miller, THI)