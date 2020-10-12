In the final segment of our freshmen scouting reports, we will take a closer look at Puff Johnson.

The 6-foot-7 wing hails from Pennsylvania, but ended his high school career at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, AZ., and finished No. 64 in the 2020 Rivals rankings. He is also the younger brother of former Tar Heel and curret Phoenix Suns wing Cam Johnson.

Finding appropriate film that would go into an appropriate scouting report was not an easy thing with Johnson. Hillcrest Prep had an extremely talented cast of characters led by Michael Foster and Makur Maker. The result was Johnson doing a lot of standing in the corner while his teammates had the ball in their hands. They weren't the most liberal passers, either.

However Johnson doesn't seem like a hard prospect to peg physically. In today's piece, we will look at his play from last season's John Wall Classic.