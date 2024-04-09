North Carolina guard Seth Trimble has entered the transfer portal and will seek a new basketball destination.

Trimble, who is 6-foot-3 and has two years of eligibility remaining, spent his first two college seasons playing with the Tar Heels playing in 68 games while starting three times.

This past season, Trimble saw action in 35 contests with one start. He averaged 5.2 points per game to go with 2.1 rebounds, and .9 assists. Known as Carolina’s defensive stopping on the perimeter, Trimble was keenly aware of what he brought to the floor each time he entered a contest.

“My defensive presence definitely allows other guys to be more themselves,” Trimble said a couple of weeks ago. “Even the energy, even if I’m not having my best defensive game, I think the energy boost I try and give can still impact the team.”

Trimble missed two games in the season with a concussion, which also affected him for a few games after he returned





Some Trimble Notes:

-Went from 1-for-6 from 3-point range as a freshman to 13-for-31 (41.9%)

-Improved FT shooting from 54.8% to 66.7%

-Averaged a turnover every 16.1 minutes as a freshman, and every 27.2 minutes as a sophomore

-Trimble converted 18 of 29 shots from the field over the last 10 games of the season

-He was 4-for-10 from 3-point range and 13-for-17 (76.5%) on free throws

-Trimble converted his last 10 FT attempts of the season

-He scored in double figures six times with a high of 12 three times

-He tallied 6 or more points 15 times

-Was third in voting for ACC Sixth Man of the Year

-For his career, Trimble played 921 minutes scoring 239 points with 101 rebounds, 53 assists, 19 steals, 16 blocks, 46.6 FG%, 37.8 three%, and 62.9 FT%.