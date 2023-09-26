CHAPEL HILL – With Seth Trimble playing 79.2 percent of his minutes last season through the first 18 games, looking for his five best performances will have to come from that part of the campaign.

Trimble averaged 14.2 minutes through North Carolina’s first 18 games, in which the Tar Heels built a 12-6 record, but he averaged only 4.5 minutes over UNC’s last 15 contests, a period in which the Heels went 8-7.

Overall, the 6-foot-4 native of Wisconsin, played 332 minutes for the 20-13 Heels.

So, as we continue looking ahead to Carolina’s season, here are Trimble’s five best games from last season and what they might mean: