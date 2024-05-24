Seth Trimble’s sophomore season was about finding ways to impact games.

North Carolina’s top reserve off the bench, Trimble was often a jump-starter, but as times, he was as much a sustainer as an igniter. That reflected considerable growth in his game.

So, in looking back, finding five games the 6-foot-3 gifted athlete affected the most is a challenge, as his list would easily grow into the double digits. But, in this series, five is the number, so below are Trimble’s five best games and what they mean.