Seth Trimble's 5 Best Games and What They Might Mean
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Seth Trimble’s sophomore season was about finding ways to impact games.
North Carolina’s top reserve off the bench, Trimble was often a jump-starter, but as times, he was as much a sustainer as an igniter. That reflected considerable growth in his game.
So, in looking back, finding five games the 6-foot-3 gifted athlete affected the most is a challenge, as his list would easily grow into the double digits. But, in this series, five is the number, so below are Trimble’s five best games and what they mean.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news