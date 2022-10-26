CHAPEL HILL – The unsettled running backs room at North Carolina might finally have a sense of foundation building. Then again, it might not. British Brooks’ season-ending injury in August left the room with five players, each of whom is talented and a tad bit unique to one another. But nobody has pulled away from the pack, complicating the preferred process of settling into a pecking order in the position grouop. So, as the 21st-ranked Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0 ACC) prepare for their eighth game of the season, with Pittsburgh visiting Saturday (8 PM, ACC Network), the staff is hoping they might be close to establishing a semblance of a rotation there. “It’s good to have this many good ones, I just want one leader, two great ones,” offensive coordinator Phil Longo said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center. “You want two to separate.” But which two players are most likely to do so? And have they done so? It appears sophomore Caleb Hood, who has started the last two games, and true freshman Omarion Hampton are backs one and two, but junior Elijah Green has suddenly emerged as one of the three players competing for the top two spots. For now.

True freshman running back Omation Hampton leads UNC with six rushing touchdowns. (Brandon Peay/THI)

Green somewhat came from out of leftfield during the Duke game to launch himself into the conversation. Previously, it was a four-man competition because Green’s only offensive snaps through the first six games was in the opener versus Florida A&M. A broken thumb relegated him to scout team duty, but he is healther now and a factor moving forward. With Hood often banged up within games, and Hampton struggling to read holes, Green got the call in the second half in Durham and more than came through. He ran the ball three times for 24 yards, including two touchdowns, displaying a second-level burst of speed needed at that position. He played 18 snaps in the game, and was effective in pass protection, which has at times been an issue this season. “We had a pack of five guys in the spring, and Elijah was one of them,” Longo said. “Not that he played poorly, but some of the others kind of separated from him in camp, and obviously you can't play four to five guys.” Even with Green wearing a club on his left hand, he still insisted on playing special teams, doing anything "to help the team" he said Tuesday. He has been in for 67 plays on special teams, mostly on kickoff coverage. And really, his opportunity is in part because D.J. Jones was banged up once again forcing him to miss the Duke game, and Jones hasn’t been all than effective when healthy.

Junior running back Elijah Green is healthy and back unto the rotation mix for the Tar Heels. (Kevin Roy/THI)