CHAPEL HILL – There’s a famous scene in the 1982 smash comedy 48 Hours in which the character played by Eddie Murphy walks into a country bar and, with western/southern accent yells, “there’s a new Sherriff in town, and his name is Reggie Hammond.”

It was one of the iconic movie’s signature moments, and quite humorous.

Upon hearing about the many changes Travis Shaw has made since the end of last season, both on and off the football field, it wasn’t hard to imagine him walking into a defensive meeting just before the outset of spring practice, and doing his own little Reggie Hammond impersonation.

“There’s a new d-line monster in town, and his name is Travis Shaw!”

Funny, yes, and silly, for sure. But it kind of fits, not just Shaw’s unique personality, but the degree in which his sweeping changes have been so pronounced. At the core of it is the realization that half of his college football career is in the rearview mirror, and it’s time to tap into the many gifts he’s been bestowed.

“I think it’s more it’s his time,” North Carolina Coach Mack Brown said about the former 5-star prospect. “A lot of the young guys that have so much publicity, and they’re so big and they’re so dominant in high school. Then they get to college and they’re playing against a different group of people, and things happen faster for them.”

Brown then morphed into what sparked this transformation.

UNC defensive line coach Ted Monachino spent 16 years in the NFL, and has coached some outstanding linemen, many of whom played in Pro Bowls. He knows what it takes to reach that level, and how often players with potential to play on Sundays don’t make it.

That is exactly what Shaw’s course has resembled since arriving at Carolina two years ago. But perhaps that is changing.

“I think Ted sitting down with him and talking about the NFL,” Brown said, before relaying part of what Brian Simmons told Shaw.