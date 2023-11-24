CHAPEL HILL – Should North Carolina and NC State play for something tangible other than just bragging rights?

The Tar Heels and Duke play annually for the Victory Bell, which adds to the spice in that football rivalry.

College football is marked in so many ways by its rivalries, traditions, and the history that connects them, even though in the money driven modern era many of those are being pushed aside. For the foreseeable future, Carolina and Duke will face off each fall on the gridiron, as will UNC and State.

So, with the Heels and Wolfpack set to battle Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, the topic came up this week at the Kenan Football Center: Should Carolina and State play for some kind of trophy?

“That would a cool little addition,” UNC senior linebacker Cedric Gray said. “I definitely think it would make the rivalry a little bit more interesting.”

Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones just wants to score one more point than the Pack, but isn’t opposed to a trophy going to the winner.

“A barbeque trophy or something,” he said.

Various ideas for what they could play for were tossed around. It doesn’t have to be something so obvious, either. Consider some of the other trophies that mark some long-standing college football rivalries: