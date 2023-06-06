Simeon Wilcher, a 4-star point guard rated the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2023, has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent from North Carolina, a source close to the situation has confirmed to THI.

Wilcher committed to UNC before his junior season at Roselle (NJ) Catholic, announcing his intentions of playing for the Tar Heels on October 15, 2021. He had been staunchly committed to Hubert Davis’ program ever since, and recently told THI he couldn’t wait to get to Chapel Hill and help the team in any way possible.

I’m going to say I'm going to do whatever my team needs me to do to win,” he said.

Wilcher acknowledged nothing would come easy at UNC, noting his game needed work, but also the competition for minutes is what a player gets when playing for a blue blood.

“I know there are going to be areas for me to grow when I get down there, so I'm really excited for that,” he said. “I'm really not looking at that as pressure, because I'm doing what I usually do, and I'm being myself."