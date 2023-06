Six players made the Rivals initial updated 2025 rankings last week. The field was expanded to the top 130 rising juniors in the country.

The Tar Heel program has always put an emphasis on in-state talent, and Hubert Davis has said publicly that he would love to keep some of the best talent home. UNC has signed five players from the Tar Heel State in the past seven classes leading into 2025.

Hubert Davis has not offered any of the players on this list to date, but he and his staff have taken plenty of opportunities to scout in person including AAU events and high school live periods in June such as Bermuda Run this weekend.