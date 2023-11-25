RALEIGH, NC – In as lopsided a half as North Carolina has experienced in part two of the Mack Brown era, the Tar Heels fell behind by a large margin they couldn’t overcome in losing at NC State, 39-20, on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. UNC trailed 26-7 at halftime, and 33-7 in the third quarter. The Wolfpack scored on its first eight possessions, and by the time Drake Maye and the Tar Heels started moving the ball, it was too little too late. The Tar Heels conclude the regular season at 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. The Wolfpack is 9-3 and 6-2. Here is a Snap Shot of how it happened:

1st Quarter

*State first possession: 15-yard personal foul on UNC’s Don Chapman on the first play, then State completed a 23-yard pass play to Carolina’s 22-yard-line. UNC held, but state still scored, converting a 32-yard field goal. *Following a fumble by Drake Maye, State started at Carolina's 48 and moved into the red zone again, aided by a 26-yard pass play. UNC got the stop on the drive, though State missed a wide open receiver in the end zone, and then two flags on the Wolfpack helped stymie the drive. State’s 40-yard FG made it 6-0 with 5:52 left in the quarter. *State had a 23-yard gain on its first possession, a 26-yarder on its second, and a 19-yarder on its third.

*State finally crossed the goal line on its third trip into the red zone, scoring on an 11-yard TD pass to make it 13-0 with 12:56 left in the half. State with plays that went 19, 11, 19, 11 and 11 yards on that drive. *Maye's first completed pass came with 12:51 left in the half and went for three yards to John Copenhaver. He is 1-for-6 with 3 yards through UNC's first four possessions. *Stste scored a TD on its fourth possession and a field goal on its fifth, as the Wolfpack reached the red zone on each of its first five possessions. *UNC finally scored getting plays of 30, 10, 15 and 15 yards to make it 23-7 with 5:34 left. *State finished off the half converting a field goal as the clock expired for a 26-7 lead.

3rd Quarter

*State had plays of 16, 13, 19 and 20 yards on the first possession of the quarter. Scored a TD to make it 33-7 with 10:26 left in the quarter. *Maye busted off a 56-yard run leadign to a quick UNC score, with the PAT making it 33-14 with 8:50 left in the quarter. At this juncture, Maye has 64 yards passing and 102 rushing. *More of the same: State scores a TD on its eighth possession to make it 39-14 (missed 2-point conversion). State has reached the red zone on every possession. *Maye reaches the 100-yard passing mark with 6:40 left in the third quarter. Later on that drive, Maye hooked up with Walker for a 21-yard TD. The 2-point conversion failed, so it was State 39, UNC 20 with 5:44 left in the quarter. *State false start forces it to punt. So, for the first time tonight, UNC keeps State from reaching the red zone – happens on State’s ninth possession.

4th Quarter