Snap Shot: UConn 87, UNC 76
Discuss UNC Tar Heels basketball and recruiting with other passionate UNC fans like yourself on our Blue Heaven message board
NEW YORK, NY – North Carolina had few answers for No. 5 Connecticut as the ninth-ranked Tar Heels fell, 87-76, on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.
The Heels allowed an abundance of open 3-point attempts in both halves, and wore down late in the second half, as they missed 14 of 16 shots in a stretch.
The Huskies dominated on the boards and hit four of five shots inside the five-minute mark to pull away.
UNC dropped to 7-2 while UConn improved to 8-1.
Here is a snap shot of how it happened:
1st Half
*Bacot 6 of UNC's first 8 points
*UConn two backdoor layups in the first five minutes.
*Ingram a 3 – first shot attempt comes at 10:00 of the half to make it 23-19 UConn.
*Ingram hits in the lane – second shot comes at 5:26 to make it 28-25 UConn.
*UConn 10-1 run spanning just 1:49 of clock time for a 42-32 lead.
*Ingram bucket plus foul – Missed the FT, Bacot dunks it with a put back, and gets a technical foul called on him. UConn 42-36.
*UNC called timeout with 25 seconds left in the half, then Elliot Cadeau found Ingram for a 3 as the half ended.
TV TO – UConn 9, UNC 8 with 15:15 left in the half
TV TO – UConn 18, UNC 16 with 11:32 left in the half
TV TO – UConn 23, UNC 21 with 7:59 left in the half
TV TO – UConn 32, UNC 29 with 3:29 left in the half
HALFTIME: UConn 44, UNC 39
2nd Half
*UConn had an 8-0 spurt taking just 57 seconds early in the half.
*UConn hit its first four 3-point attempts of the half.
*UNC trailed by 11 when RJ DAvis hit a three, stoie the inbound pass for an immedate layup after the Heels went into the press for the first time with just more than 12 minutes left.
*Ingram and Davis attempted 11 of UNC's first 32 shots, but 12 of its last 18 at this point.
*UNC cut the deficit to 65-60 with 11:02 left, but then an 18-6 run by the Huskies out the game away.
TV TO – UConn 58, UNC 47 with 15:48 left
TV TO – UConn 63, UNC 58 with 12:03 left
TV TO – UConn 69, UNC 63 with 7:49 left
TV TO - UConn 83, UNC 66 with 4:20 left
FINAL: UConn 87, UNC 76