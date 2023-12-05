NEW YORK, NY – North Carolina had few answers for No. 5 Connecticut as the ninth-ranked Tar Heels fell, 87-76, on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Heels allowed an abundance of open 3-point attempts in both halves, and wore down late in the second half, as they missed 14 of 16 shots in a stretch.

The Huskies dominated on the boards and hit four of five shots inside the five-minute mark to pull away.

UNC dropped to 7-2 while UConn improved to 8-1.

Here is a snap shot of how it happened: