North Carolina used a big second-half run Friday to pull away from Arkansas in claiming third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis with an 87-72 victory in The Bahamas. The Tar Heels turned a 48-48 game into a 65-52 lead with a 17-4 run, and while the Razorbacks cut the margin to six points at 67-61, UNC then ripped off a 7-2 spurt for a 12-point advantage. RJ Davis led the No. 14 Tar Heels with 30 points, tying his career high, whole Harrison Ingram added 13 points and six assists, and Seth Trimble came off the bench to score 12 points, and was a key part of Carolina’s multiple second-half runs. UNC improved to 5-1 overall while Arkansas dropped to 4-3. The Tar Heels next play Wednesday night at home versus Tennessee. Here is a Snap Shot of how it happened:

1st Half

*UNC had two steals for layups and a blocked shot forcing an SC violation in first 5:30 of the game. *UNC led 23-11 at the 10:02 mark and had allowed Arkansas just 10 field goal attempts to that point. *But the Razorbacks outscored UNC 27-12 over the final 10:02 of the half, attempting 16 shots. UNC was 2 for its last 10 from the floor. *Jalen Washington was highly effective in his eight minutes in the half: 6 points, 1-for-1 from the field, drew four Arkansas fouls, and was 4-for-7 from the FT line. *UNC was 1 for its last 6 free throws in the half. *RJ Davis left the game with 5:40 left in the half with two fouls, returned with 21 seconds left. *Armando Bacot left the game with 5:54 left and didn’t return until 21 seconds were left. TV TO – UNC 10 Arkansas 4 with 15:49 left in the half TV TO – UNC 19, Arkansas 11 with 11:11 left in the half TV TO – UNC 25, Arkansas 19 with 7:16 left in half TV TO – UNC 31, Arkansas 27 with 3:19 left in the half Halftime: Arkansas 38, UNC 35

1st Half Box

2nd Half

*Tar Heels used an 17-4 run to turn a 48-48 game into a 65-52 lead, which included four points from Seth Trimble, who hit his second 3-pointer of the season and third of his career. *Davis scored 10 points over the first 8:39 of the half. *UNC scored 42 points in a span of 14:08 in the second half, and it including 9 points by Trimble, 5 by Paxson Wojcik, 17 by Davis, 4 by Ingram, 4 by Bacot, and 4 by Cadeau, who fouled out for the second consecutive game. *Ingram had three assists in each half, and two of them in the second half were skip passes to Trimble in the right corner, and Trimble then knocked down 3-pointers. *Davis scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half. His 30 points ties a career-high he previously set in the NCAA second round win over Baylor in 2022. TV TO – Arkansas 44, UNC 43 with 15:42 left TV TO – UNC 59, Arkansas 50 with 11:21 left TV TO – UNC 67, Arkansas 59 with 7:33 left TV TO – UNC 77, Arkansas 66 with 3:39 left FINAL: UNC 87, Arkansas 72

Final Box (Both Teams)

Final Box (Just UNC)