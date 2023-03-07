CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media following the Tar Heels’ second practice of the spring period Tuesday morning to field questions about his side of the ball.

Chizik discussed a move to being a bit more aggressive on defense, the unit being more comfortable in his scheme, specific players, and

*Amari Gainer played in 40 games at Florida State and was in on 210 tackles with 6.0 sacks, and 19 TFLs. Gainer told THI in late January he came to UNC to learn the jack position, thinking that is his ticket to the NFL. Chizik was asked about that Tuesday.

“He’s got a lot of football IQ built in,” Chizik said. “He understands the game, he understands what we’re trying to do, I love his effort, he’s a violent football player, and he’s a guy you can tell loves the game.”

*Chizik said Kaimon Rucker right now is “an exclusive jack knowing that at any moment he can go back and switch and play the other side at the power end spot. He’s just that kind of football player.”

Chizik is pleased with the jack room, saying it’s deeper than a year ago.

*The second-year coordinator is pleased with the direction the defense is going. He cited improvement late last season as a sign the unit was getting increasingly comfortable in the scheme.

“We are light years ahead of where we were this time last year,” he said.

*A mandate for the defense this spring is simple: “I don’t care how many games you’ve played, if you’re not productive every one of these practices, you will be watching. That is the message.”

*To that, the defense has a slogan this season, “Standard over feelings.” Chizik explained what that means.

“When you walk into the meeting room, when you walk out onto the field, anything you do in the football building; when you’re in the weight room, it’s not about how you feel, it’s about a standard that you have t live up to.”

*The defensive staff’s intent is for the unit to be more aggressive next season, UNC Coach Mack Brown said last week. Chizik says he’s seen early sings they are making progress with that.

Chizik also said the staff “collectively” can “be much better than last year” and that is their aim.

*Cedric Gray said Tuesday that “effort” and “physicality” are always on the board in the meeting room. Chizik calls them “non-negotiables.”

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************