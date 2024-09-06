Advertisement

in other news

49ers Loaded with Tar Heel Ties

49ers Loaded with Tar Heel Ties

As North Carolina begins the Conner Harrell era in Chapel Hill on Saturday against Charlotte, three former

 • Bryant Baucom
Harrell Boosted by Confidence From the Other Heels

Harrell Boosted by Confidence From the Other Heels

Schedule Gives Heels Time With Harrell Nobody wanted Max Johnson to suffer a season-ending injury, but that’s what

 • Andrew Jones
5-Star 2026 Jordan Smith Sets Up an October Visit

5-Star 2026 Jordan Smith Sets Up an October Visit

2026 five-star, Jordan Smith, has set up three official visits. One of them will be to North Carolina.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Offense Tuesday: Harrell, Blaske Talk New QB1, OL Play, Standard and More

Offense Tuesday: Harrell, Blaske Talk New QB1, OL Play, Standard and More

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football seasons means some of North Carolina’s players meet with the media, and with

 • Andrew Jones
Defense Tuesday: Campbell, Rucker Talk Minny, Charlotte, Fist & More

Defense Tuesday: Campbell, Rucker Talk Minny, Charlotte, Fist & More

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football seasons means some of North Carolina’s players meet with the media, and with

 • Andrew Jones

in other news

49ers Loaded with Tar Heel Ties

49ers Loaded with Tar Heel Ties

As North Carolina begins the Conner Harrell era in Chapel Hill on Saturday against Charlotte, three former

 • Bryant Baucom
Harrell Boosted by Confidence From the Other Heels

Harrell Boosted by Confidence From the Other Heels

Schedule Gives Heels Time With Harrell Nobody wanted Max Johnson to suffer a season-ending injury, but that’s what

 • Andrew Jones
5-Star 2026 Jordan Smith Sets Up an October Visit

5-Star 2026 Jordan Smith Sets Up an October Visit

2026 five-star, Jordan Smith, has set up three official visits. One of them will be to North Carolina.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Staff Pix: Charlotte at UNC
Default Avatar
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

The first home game of the 2024 football season for North Carolina arrives Saturday when the Tar Heels host the Charlotte 49ers in the first meeting ever between the programs.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 19-17 win at Minnesota while the 49ers are coming off a 30-13 home loss to James Madison that was actually a competitive game into the fourth quarter.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement