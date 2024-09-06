I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

The first home game of the 2024 football season for North Carolina arrives Saturday when the Tar Heels host the Charlotte 49ers in the first meeting ever between the programs.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 19-17 win at Minnesota while the 49ers are coming off a 30-13 home loss to James Madison that was actually a competitive game into the fourth quarter.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: