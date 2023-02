With a three-game losing streak in hand, and reaching a clear fork in the road, North Carolina returns home for the first of two huge games at the Smith Center in a three-day span, beginning with Clemson’s visit Saturday afternoon for a 2 PM tip.

Carolina has dropped close games at home to Pittsburgh and then at Duke before its worst performance of the season in an ugly loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

The Tigers has lost consecutive games for the first time this season but still sit atop the ACC standings at 10-3 in ACC play and 18-6 overall.

UNC is 15-9 overall and 7-6 in the ACC.

Here are our picks: