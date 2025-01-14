Robinson Sees Value in Playing at UNC Under Belichick

Robinson is UNC’s 15th portal addition of this cycle and second wide receiver.

At 5-foor-10 and 151 pounds, he signed with Washington and enrolled last January but did not see any game action this past season and redshirted. So, Robinson has four years of eligibility remaining.

Robinson was a 4-star prospect in the high school class of 2024 and the No. 34 player in the loaded state of California. He attended San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, CA, which is located 57 miles from Los Angeles and 66 miles north of San Diego. He attended Long Beach Poly as a sophomore and junior in high school.

THI spoke with Robinson about his decision and below is a full transcript from what he had to say. Before that, here is some more information on the newest Tar Heel.

He visited Chapel Hill this past weekend and committed while on campus. He remains on campus now and has enrolled in spring semester classes.

Former Washington receiver Jason Robinson became the 15th player to transfer to North Carolina during the most recent cycle, as he announced Saturday he would play for new UNC Coach Bill Belichick.

THI: Why did you choose UNC and how did it happen so fast since you just recently entered the portal?

ROBINSON: “I came here and noticed real fast, they were fully preparing to invest real value into my full development to get a (player) like myself ready for the league. I had a few visits set up, but once I came here I had no interest to go anywhere else.”

THI: I know there is a connection with Steve Belichick, but is there another connection from UW that played a role in your decision?

ROBINSON: “My Recruiting class right hand man Khmori House, he’s someone I have a very close brotherhood with and he is a ball player i know that will be locked in like me in Chapel Hill.”

THI: Did you commit before visiting Chapel Hill? And are you there now ready to start classes?

ROBINSON: “I committed once I visited and talked to the staff and yes, I’m here now.”

THI: You describe yourself on your X handle as a great route runner. What makes you great at that and are you mainly a slot receiver?

ROBINSON: “I look at route running as an art and I’m the artist. I love to be able to master the route tree and just know I’m able to take a DB wherever I want to take him and get separation , and I can play the slot or the X or Z , my last school I played inside and outside.”

THI: What has Coach Belichick told you he and the UNC staff like about your game and how you will fit in at Carolina?

ROBINSON: “My route running and quick ability to separate from anybody, it’s all up to OC coach Freddie Kitchings and Coach Belichick. I have 100% trust in their expertise getting playmakers the ball.”

THI: Do you also return kicks and points, and is that something you will do a UNC?

ROBINSON: “Yes I, and I’m just ready to be able to help the team in whichever way I can!”

THI: I know Seattle is pretty far from where you’re from, but at least it’s on the same coast. Was it an easy decision to come all this way, or did you have to think it through a lot?

ROBINSON: “It was easy, I’m a south type of guy, I lived and played ball in Texas as well so I can transition to the south pretty quickly, all my family and grandmothers live in the south. So it’s easy for me! Thank you and let’s go win the ACC! Go Heels!"