Longtime CFL Coach Chris Jones Hired by Belichick, UNC

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick has hired longtime defensive specialist Chris Jones to serve on his staff in Chapel Hill, a aource has confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Jones has an extensive history coaching defenses in college and in the Canadian Football League (CFL), which includes two seasons as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos (now Elks) and three seasons as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jones led Edmonton to the Grey Cup championship in 2015 as a head coach, won a Grey Cup as defensive coordiantor of the Montreal Alouettes, plus won Grey Cups in the same role with the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders. Jones was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2014.

In addition, he was hired by current UNC assistant coach Freddie Kitchens as a defensive specialist assistant with the Cleveland Browns, spending two seasons there. This past season, Jones was a senior defensive consultant with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

In all, he has 22 years of CFL experience.

Jones will serve as a defensive assistant for the Tar Heels.

Chris Jones Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bio