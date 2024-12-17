Premium content
Published Dec 17, 2024
Staff Pix: Florida vs. UNC
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

North Carolina looks to extend its win streak to three games when it faces No. 7 Florida on Tuesday night at Spectrum Center as part of the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels are 6-4 and have beaten Georgia Tech and LaSalle after dropping three consecutive games. The Gators are 10-0 and have three wins over ACC teams (Florida State, Wake Forest, Virginia) by a combined 48 points. They are coming off a 17-point win over Arizona State.

The game tips at 7 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks:

