North Carolina begins play in the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday night against San Diego State in the First Four in Dayton, OH.

Both teams are 11 seeds in the South Region with the winner moving on to Milwaukee to face 6 seed Mississippi.

UNC is 22-13 and the Aztecs are 21-9 and went 14-6 in the Mountain West Conference. Carolina is No. 36 in the NET and No. 33 in KenPom. SDSU is No. 52 in the NET and No. 46 in KenPom.

The game will air on TruTV.

Here are our picks: