North Carolina is back in action Wednesday night as the Tar Heels host No. 10 Tennessee at the Smith Center as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Tar Heels enter at 5-1 having gone 2-1 last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas. UNC beat Northern Iowa and Arkansas, and lost by two points in overtime to Villanova.

The Volunteers are 4-2, but their two defeats wee last week in Hawaii to No. 1 Purdue and then-No. 2 Kansas. They have a 17-point win over Syracuse (also in Hawaii) and a 10-point win at Wisconsin on their resume.

A few stats:

-Tennessee’s average score is 73.7-61.5

-Tennessee’s FG% difference is 40.7%-38.1%

-Tennessee’s 3-Pt% difference is 33.1%-26.7%

-Tennessee’s rebounding margin is 38.0-36.3

The game tips at 7:15 and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: