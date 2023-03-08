Whether or not North Carolina plays in the NCAA Tournament that begins next week is determined on how the Tar Heels perform this week in the ACC Tournament inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

The general belief is UNC must win the tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid into the big dance as its only path. Others believe the Heels can still get in if they win two or three games and get some help outside the conference with other fence sitters losing early in their tournaments.

Carolina (19-12, 11-9 ACC) opens as the No. 7 seed and will play at 7 PM on Wednesday night versus Tuesday’s winner between No. 10 Boston College and No. 15 Louisville. With a win, UNC would face No. 2 Virginia on Thursday, and a win there would put Carolina in the semifinals versus either Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Clemson, or NC State. The championship game is Saturday night.

Here are our picks for the entire week:



