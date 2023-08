The 2023 football season for North Carolina is almost here, as the Tar Heels continue preparation for their September 2 opener versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

UNC is coming off a 9-5 season, including 6-2 in the ACC and spot in the conference championship game as the Coastal Division champions. The ACC no longer has divisions, so the top two teams in the entire conference will meet for the league championship.

We asked our staff their thoughts on Mack Brown’s program as the season is almost here, and here is what we think: