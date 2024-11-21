Staff Pix: UNC at Boston College

Looking to extend its current three-game win streak, North Carolina heads north to Chestnut Hill, MA, to take on Boston College on Saturday for a noon kickoff that will air on The CW.

The Tar Heels have not lost in nearly six weeks owning three consecutive wins, including two on the road. In fact, UNC is 3-1 in road games with the loss coming by one point at Duke after the Heels had a 20-0 lead.

The Eagles have undergone some changes of late, as former quarterback Thomas Castellanos recently entered the transfer portal and junior Grayson James has taken over. He’s more a pro-style QB and might fit first-year head coach Bill O’Brien’s system better.

BC is coming off a 38-28 loss at SMU and stands at 5-5 over all and 2-4 in the ACC. The Eagles have dropped four of their last five games.

UNC is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Here are our picks: