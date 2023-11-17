With its home schedule complete for the season, North Carolina hits the road for its final two contests, beginning with a trip to Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 24 Tar Heels have not played at Clemson since 2014, which happened to be the college starting debut of Tigers quarterback Deshawn Watson. UNC lost that game 50-35. The only time the two teams have played in the regular season since was a 21-20 Tigers win at Kenan Stadium in 2019.

Clemson has beaten UNC twice in the ACC championship game in 2015 and last season.

UNC enters the contest at 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have won consecutive games after losing two straight. Clemson is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play. It has won two straight defeating Notre Dame 31-23, and Georgia Tech, 42-21, this past weekend.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: