Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

North Carolina is right back in action playing its third game in six days Monday night when the Tar Heels visit Florida State for a 7 PM tip at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, FL.

UNC has won three consecutive games, including the last two at home over NC State and Virginia by a combined 39 points.

The Seminoles are coming off an 8-point loss at Louisville but have won three of their last five. Before that, they dropped four straight contests.

The Tar Heels are 17-11 overall and 10-6 in the ACC while FSU is 16-11 and 7-9.

Here are our picks: