Published Feb 24, 2025
Staff Pix: UNC at FSU
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

North Carolina is right back in action playing its third game in six days Monday night when the Tar Heels visit Florida State for a 7 PM tip at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, FL.

UNC has won three consecutive games, including the last two at home over NC State and Virginia by a combined 39 points.

The Seminoles are coming off an 8-point loss at Louisville but have won three of their last five. Before that, they dropped four straight contests.

The Tar Heels are 17-11 overall and 10-6 in the ACC while FSU is 16-11 and 7-9.

Here are our picks:

