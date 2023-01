With or without Pete Nance and Armando Bacot, North Carolina will travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

Nance has missed the last two games plus the final 38 minutes of a win over Wake Forest more than a week ago, and Bacot was injured 78 seconds into the loss at Virginia on Tuesday and did not return.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis will have a press conference Friday afternoon and could offer more information on the availability of both big men. At the time of these predictions being put together, uncertainty remains over their statuses.

The Tar Heels are 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while the Cardinals are 2-15 and 0-6. The game tips at 2 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: