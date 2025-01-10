Staff Pix: UNC at NC State

Riding a two-game win streak in ACC play, North Carolina makes the 20-miles trip East to NC State on Saturday for a 4 PM tip a Lenovo Center.

UNC won last Saturday at Notre Dame by a point and then rocked SMU on Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the ACC.

The Wolfpack is coming off a comeback win at home over Notre Dame after falling by 18 points to Wake Forest last weekend. The Pack is 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: