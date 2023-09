North Carolina opens its football season Saturday night versus South Carolina in Charlotte in front of a national TV (ABC) audience and showcased as the biggest game of the say in college football.

The No. 21 Tar Heels are 1-8 this century in season openers versus non-ACC Power 5 opponents, with the lone win in 2019 over the Gamecocks at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte in Mack Brown’s first game back as UNC’s head coach.

UNC was 9-5 last season and won the final Coastal Division title. South Carolina finished 8-5 and ranked No. 23 in the nation.

The game kicks just after 7:30 PM.

Here are our picks: