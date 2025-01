WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina allowed a late 12-2 Wake Forest run that was just a bit too much to overcome in falling, 67-66, to the Demon Deacons on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels trailed by 9 points with 1:17 left but made a furious run at Wake but didn’t have enough to get it done.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 21 points and Elliot Cadeau added 14 points and 13 assists.

UNC dropped to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

Here is what three Heels had to say: