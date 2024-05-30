CHAPEL HILL – The FBS Conferences and their TV partners have announced the kickoff times and TV designations for the first three weeks of the 2024 football season.

Carolina will open the season with a road contest against Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and air nationally on FOX.

After returning from Minneapolis, UNC will begin a three-game homestand when it hosts Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7. The first ever match-up between the Tar Heels and 49ers is set for 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

The following weekend, UNC will again welcome a first-time, in-state foe when NC Central makes its first trip to Kenan Stadium. The contest will kick off at 6 p.m. and stream on ACCNX.

Season tickets are on sale now! New season tickets can be ordered by contacting the UNC Athletic Ticket Office at 919-962-2296.

Group tickets and ticket packs will go on-sale on June 4th! If you would like to sign-up for up-to-date single game or group ticket information, please fill out the Ticket Interest Form and a UNC ticket office representative will contact you.





Full 2024 Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29: at Minnesota (8 p.m. / FOX)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Charlotte (3:30 p.m. / ACC Network)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. NC Central (6 p.m. / ACCNX)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. James Madison

Saturday, Sept. 28: at Duke

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 2: at Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. NC State