TarHeelIllustrated - Surratt Exorcises Demons From Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - The last time Chazz Surratt took a snap as a college quarterback came in Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Hurricanes.

Saturday was the first time Surratt and his North Carolina teammates have been inside the building that was the site of their most distressing performance of the 2018 season, especially for Surratt.

It wasn’t a pretty night for the lefthanded QB, which was his first appearance of that season. He missed the first three games serving a suspension for his role in what became known as “Shoe Gate,” and with the Tar Heels playing on a Thursday night after having a game the previous Saturday, Surratt didn’t get many reps in practice that week and just wasn’t ready.

It reflected in his performance, one he’d rather not forget. At least until it provided him some fuel going into the No. 17 Tar Heels’ huge matchup at the No. 10 Hurricanes on Saturday.

“Yeah, there was a little extra juice in this one to be honest,” Surratt said, following UNC’s 62-26 rout of the Hurricanes. “I wanted to come out there and take it personal. Go out there and play hard, play with passion. I'm gonna go out there and try to do the best I can today. So yeah, it was a little extra motivation today.”

Surratt finished that game 27 months ago 4-for-10 passing with 10 yards and two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. He tore ligaments in his wrist diving trying to tackle the Hurricane who had the second pick and didn’t play another snap the rest of the season.