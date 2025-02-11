Tar Heel Hoops Trends...

North Carolina has several days before heading to Syracuse to take on an Orange team that sits well below the Tar Heels in the ACC standings. But given that UNC has dropped five of its last seven games, any contest should be considered a challenge right now for the Tar Heels.

Syracuse is coming off a loss at Miami in which it gave up 91 points and has also lost five of its last seven games and is 7-12 in its last 19 contests.

But before dabbling in Saturday’s game at JMA Wireless Dome, it’s a good time to dive into some interesting numbers regarding the Heels, including some general team stats:



