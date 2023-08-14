The Under Armour Elite 24 annually closes the curtain on a very busy summer grassroots season. The event features many of the very best high school players in the country, but it has its own unusual niche in that it is played outdoors in the middle of a newly constructed arena. Last August went without a hitch. It was held under perfectly clear skies.

This year's event was literally a wash. Electricity was in the air in more ways than one, because the game was took place in the humidity and summer storms of Atlanta, Georgia. There were a couple of days of practices and scrimmages throughout the week, but Saturday night's main event was delayed for several hours before eventually being called off with 4:31 left in the first half due to a slick floor that ended up being unplayable.

We still got a glimpse of a couple of UNC prospects. It was our first chance to see a few in action, but it was worth the wait even though the action was limited.

