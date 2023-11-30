North Carolina’s regular season is complete, as the Tar Heels went from sitting at 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the nation to 8-4, 4-4 in the ACC, and in seventh place in the conference.

UNC still has another game to play, though, as it will learn its opponent and bowl destination Sunday.

For now, however, it’s a good time to take a look at the season-long PFF grades for the Tar Heels. Here, we will look at the offense, as only players that have been on the field for a minimum of 75 offensive snaps are noted.

We will also include only players whose grades are 50.0 or higher, a slight departure from the 60.0 baseline we use in our weekly reports during the season.

Here are the grades: