Tar Heels' Bench Continues Consistent Play Against FSU
WASHINGTON DC - Entering Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Florida State, North Carolina ranked 226th in the country in bench points, averaging 17.45 per game.
The Tar Heels have often relied heavily on its starting five in the scoring column, with four players tallying 11.5 points or more per game.
But, as No. 4 UNC (26-6, 17-3 ACC) cruised to a 92-67 victory over Florida State (17-16, 10-10) at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., it was its reserves that nearly doubled its scoring output, combining for 29 points.
Sophomore guard Seth Trimble matched his career-high with a 12-point outing and pulled down five rebounds.
In the frontcourt, forward Jae’Lyn Withers continued his dominance on the boards with seven rebounds, and big man Jalen Washington provided rim protection with a game-high two blocks.
The trio of reserves, who round out the usual eight-man rotation for the Tar Heels, combined for 20 points and 18 rebounds in North Carolina’s seventh consecutive win.
“I think all three of those guys have made key impacts throughout the whole year, not just in today’s game. That’s what we feed off of,” said UNC guard RJ Davis. “To have guys come in and make an impact and make runs, that’s huge for us. That’s winning basketball.”
Having the ACC Player of the Year in Davis and all-conference performers in Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram certainly provides UNC with firepower, but it’s the bench that can sometimes be the difference maker for the Tar Heels.
Over the last three games, the reserves have been consistent, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.
Washington tallied 10 points and five rebounds in a blowout win of Notre Dame, while Withers has recorded 12 points on 62.5 percent shooting and 14 rebounds over his last two outings.
Most notable has been Trimble, who, while known for his defensive intensity, has developed as a legitimate threat on offense.
Trimble is averaging eight points per game over the last three contests, utilizing his newfound free throw line jumper to challenge opposing defenses.
While a concussion sidelined him for two contests and seemingly reset his comfort level on the court, both Trimble and North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis believe he is back to playing his best basketball.
“I feel like the last three or four games, he’s playing the way he played prior to him getting hurt,” Carolina's coach said. “He was using his speed and athleticism to be an impact on both ends of the floor. He’s attacking the basket and using his athleticism to be able to finish.”
Perhaps the best indicator of his return to form aren’t the words from his coach or his consistent playing time, but his highlight reel slam dunk that capped off the Tar Heels’ emphatic win.
After pulling down a Seminole miss, Trimble gathered the defensive rebound, took the ball coast-to-coast, and finished with a soaring slam to extend North Carolina’s lead to 24 at 72-48.
His finish put him into double figures for the afternoon, as the Tar Heels improved to 6-0 on the season when he reaches the 10-point mark.
“I think I’ve just gotten back into a rhythm,” said Trimble. “Just to get back in a rhythm and play my game again is huge and it’s definitely huge for this team.”
The three pieces of UNC's rotation provide a unique skill set, oftentimes contributing in ways that don’t always show up in the box score.
They’re not asked to lead the team in scoring or pace them in rebounds, and now with a clear-defined role, they’re focused on one thing: consistency.
“We highlighted what our roles are so each night, no matter what, no matter how the game is going, we got to be consistent with our energy and our effort,” said Washington.
Another opportunity to continue their productive stretch awaits on Friday, as they take on Pittsburgh with a spot in the ACC Championship game on the line.
And while the Tar Heels will rely on it's starting five, Trimble, Withers, and Washington are going to be needed for North Carolina to come out on top.
“[Their play] is much needed,” said Hubert Davis. “That type of energy and effort off of the bench is a huge benefit for us.”
Case in point: Thursday's performance.