WASHINGTON DC - Entering Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Florida State, North Carolina ranked 226th in the country in bench points, averaging 17.45 per game.

The Tar Heels have often relied heavily on its starting five in the scoring column, with four players tallying 11.5 points or more per game.

But, as No. 4 UNC (26-6, 17-3 ACC) cruised to a 92-67 victory over Florida State (17-16, 10-10) at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., it was its reserves that nearly doubled its scoring output, combining for 29 points.

Sophomore guard Seth Trimble matched his career-high with a 12-point outing and pulled down five rebounds.

In the frontcourt, forward Jae’Lyn Withers continued his dominance on the boards with seven rebounds, and big man Jalen Washington provided rim protection with a game-high two blocks.

The trio of reserves, who round out the usual eight-man rotation for the Tar Heels, combined for 20 points and 18 rebounds in North Carolina’s seventh consecutive win.

“I think all three of those guys have made key impacts throughout the whole year, not just in today’s game. That’s what we feed off of,” said UNC guard RJ Davis. “To have guys come in and make an impact and make runs, that’s huge for us. That’s winning basketball.”

Having the ACC Player of the Year in Davis and all-conference performers in Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram certainly provides UNC with firepower, but it’s the bench that can sometimes be the difference maker for the Tar Heels.

Over the last three games, the reserves have been consistent, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

Washington tallied 10 points and five rebounds in a blowout win of Notre Dame, while Withers has recorded 12 points on 62.5 percent shooting and 14 rebounds over his last two outings.

Most notable has been Trimble, who, while known for his defensive intensity, has developed as a legitimate threat on offense.