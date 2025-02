CHAPEL HILL - For the third consecutive game, North Carolina never trailed, as the Tar Heels cruised to an 81-66 win over Virginia inside the Smith Center on Saturday.

Ian Jackson and Jae'Lyn Withers scored a game-high 16 points, while Withers recorded his second double-double of the season.

UNC improved to 17-11 overall and 10-6 in ACC play.