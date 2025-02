Clemson, S.C. - . North Carolina lost its fifth game in its last seven tries on Monday, as Clemson made 12 3s en route to an 85-65 win over the Tar Heels. The Tigers outscored North Carolina 28-10 over the final nine minutes of the first half and stretched their lead to as much as 26 in the second half.

RJ Davis added in a team-high 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down six rebounds.

UNC falls to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in ACC play.