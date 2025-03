CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina earned its fifth-straight win on Saturday, defeating Miami, 92-73, inside the Smith Center.

Ven-Allen Lubin tallied a team-high 19 points, while five other Tar Heels scored in double figures. Jae'Lyn Withers added in his third double-double of the season.

UNC improved to 19-11 on the season and 12-6 in ACC play.